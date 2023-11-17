StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

BBGI opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

