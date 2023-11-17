StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

