StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Further Reading
