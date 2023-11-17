StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CAMP opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 38.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

