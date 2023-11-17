StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLLS

Cellectis Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.