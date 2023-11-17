StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

