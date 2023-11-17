StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

