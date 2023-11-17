StockNews.com Downgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZTO. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after buying an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

