StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EIGR opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.