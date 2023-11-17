StockNews.com Lowers Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Kenon Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of KEN opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 10.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.