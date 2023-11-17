StockNews.com Lowers Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Kenon Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of KEN opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.
Institutional Trading of Kenon
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
