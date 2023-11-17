StockNews.com Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.13. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 91,356 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 9.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

