StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company.

CIO stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,279 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,695,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

