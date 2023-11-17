StockNews.com Upgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $504.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

