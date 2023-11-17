StockNews.com Upgrades Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.