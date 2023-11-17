StockNews.com Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WHF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $292.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 217.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 709,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

