StockNews.com Upgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

XRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE XRX opened at $13.58 on Monday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 382.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

