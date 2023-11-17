Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STRA. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRA

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,095,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.