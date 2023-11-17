Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar Sells 500 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $291.55 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $216.55 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.10 and its 200-day moving average is $282.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 40,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

