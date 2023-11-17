Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SYK opened at $291.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.63. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $216.55 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

