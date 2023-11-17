Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities stock opened at $122.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.