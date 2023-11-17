Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SHO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance
Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunstone Hotel Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.