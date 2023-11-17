Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,336 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

