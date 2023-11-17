Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $497.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $533.45 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $541.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.36. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.