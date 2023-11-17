Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $497.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.45.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SNPS opened at $533.45 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $541.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.36. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
