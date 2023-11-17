Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $356,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $533.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $541.84. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

