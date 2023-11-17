Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

SYY opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

