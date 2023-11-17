Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

