Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

NYSE:TALO opened at $14.27 on Monday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.