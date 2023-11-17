Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

TVE opened at C$3.72 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.99 and a 52-week high of C$5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3473968 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director John Rooney acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

