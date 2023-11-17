Target Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.16.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $129.94 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

