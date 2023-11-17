Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $239,625,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.16.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

