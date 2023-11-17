Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. Target also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.60 EPS.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 212.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

