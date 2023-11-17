Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $540.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.28), with a volume of 134644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.02).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 481.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 472.23. The stock has a market cap of £312.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,363.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is 6,818.18%.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

