TD Securities Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$45.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$37.18 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$35.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.94. The firm has a market cap of C$545.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

