TD Securities Trims Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Target Price to C$27.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

About Filo Mining

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

