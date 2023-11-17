TD Securities Trims Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Target Price to C$27.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
