Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 82.3% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

