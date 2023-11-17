Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.16.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.73. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

