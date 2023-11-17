Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

