Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $163.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

