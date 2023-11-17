Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.95-1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.60 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $156.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

