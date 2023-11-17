Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Tgs Asa stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.