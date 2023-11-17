The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $282.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.79. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

