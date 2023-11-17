The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez Purchases 2,619 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,619 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,975.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,296.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eastern alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 835 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $15,197.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 174 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,245.10.

On Monday, September 11th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,773 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18.

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,576.54.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $22,601.16.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $15,317.00.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eastern by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eastern during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EML

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.