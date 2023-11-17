The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 885,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,623.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 657,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 619,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.