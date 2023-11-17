The GDL Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE GDL opened at $7.81 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
