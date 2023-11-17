The GDL Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GDL opened at $7.81 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The GDL Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

