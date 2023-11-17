The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 15,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:GEO opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,113,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 960,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Northland Securities began coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

