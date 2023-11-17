The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Target Price to $1,030.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTD. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,049.19 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,062.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,219.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

