The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.05 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.48. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

