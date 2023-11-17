The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Kroger by 22.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

