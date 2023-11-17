The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $42,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNC opened at $129.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

