The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

