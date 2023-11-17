Threshold Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $239.29 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,387,567,256.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02429691 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $16,163,161.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

