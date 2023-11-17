Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 8.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. 4,311,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 19,270,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 6.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tilray by 12.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tilray by 16.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 553,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 110.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

